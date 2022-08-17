Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $916.47

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.47 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 877 ($10.60). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 882.50 ($10.66), with a volume of 2,341 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £132.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,451.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 916.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

