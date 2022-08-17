Argon (ARGON) 1-Day Volume Hits $77,013.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Argon has a total market cap of $185,439.70 and approximately $77,013.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,877,048 coins and its circulating supply is 84,013,752 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.