Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.