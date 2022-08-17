Arweave (AR) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Arweave has a market cap of $448.72 million and $26.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $13.44 or 0.00057676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.