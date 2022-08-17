Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,943 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

CLR stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

