Ascent Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,197,000 after purchasing an additional 358,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

