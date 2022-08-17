ASD Price Reaches $0.0887 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ASD has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

