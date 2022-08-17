AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 302,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,473,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.