aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

