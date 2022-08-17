Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $22.54 on Top Exchanges

Aurox (URUS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $22.54 or 0.00096128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $11.77 million and $257,401.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070193 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

