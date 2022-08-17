Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

