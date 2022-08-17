Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. 25,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.