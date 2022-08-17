Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. 25,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
