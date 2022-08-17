AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

