Aviva plc Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVVIY. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $796.43.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

