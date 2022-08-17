B. Riley Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies makes up about 3.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 13.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 69,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $103,774.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,878,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,817,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,505 shares of company stock valued at $126,698. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

