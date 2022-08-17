B. Riley Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,855 shares during the period. Tile Shop comprises approximately 1.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTSH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 333,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,247. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

