Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 422.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Trading Down 3.1 %

BBLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Babylon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.