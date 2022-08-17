Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 422.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Babylon Trading Down 3.1 %

BBLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Babylon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.