Bank of America Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $132.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.