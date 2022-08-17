Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 4,589,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

