Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

CVE BHS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.04. 112,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,089. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.17.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

