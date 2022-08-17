Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Shares Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 81,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Bellatrix Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

