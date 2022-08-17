Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 14.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 235,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 178,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

Further Reading

