Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €42.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday.

ETR:COK opened at €33.40 ($34.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. Cancom has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 52-week high of €64.82 ($66.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.58.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

