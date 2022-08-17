Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $230,618.59 and approximately $25,181.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

