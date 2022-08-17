Bezant Market Cap Hits $147,907.66 (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $147,907.66 and $88.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.