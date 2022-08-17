B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

