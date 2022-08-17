BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,490 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,325.50 ($28.10) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,266.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,522.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market capitalization of £117.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.