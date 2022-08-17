BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 258,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.