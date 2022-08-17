Bill.com (BILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

