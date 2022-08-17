BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at BioAtla

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 10,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,339.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $360,445. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

