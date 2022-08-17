Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,604.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

