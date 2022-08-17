BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 1,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioSig Technologies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of BioSig Technologies worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

