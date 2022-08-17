Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $47,067.60 and $1.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. "

