Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.62 or 0.00122498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $501.32 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00315068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

