Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 84.77%.
Blackboxstocks Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks
In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri bought 55,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951 in the last ninety days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
