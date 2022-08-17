Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 84.77%.

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri bought 55,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

