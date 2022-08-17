BlackCoin One Day Volume Hits $73.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $974,839.13 and approximately $73.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,428 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

