Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 2nd Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 7.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $64,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 76,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 8.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 38.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Blackstone by 14.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 66,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.99. 52,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.