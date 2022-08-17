Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.84

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 9967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.