BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RSGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.