BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

