Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$59.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$51.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

