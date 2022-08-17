Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Down 1.4%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.47. The company has a market capitalization of £316.41 million and a PE ratio of 5,300.00.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.