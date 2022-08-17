Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $57.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

BDRBF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

