boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

