Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.99

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.99 and traded as high as C$49.84. Boralex shares last traded at C$48.99, with a volume of 181,372 shares changing hands.

BLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.06.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.130931 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

