Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $887,758.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00229054 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00487279 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.