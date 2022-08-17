Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.