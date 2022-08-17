Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
