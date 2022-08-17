Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies Price Performance
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.