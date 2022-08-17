Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

About Bottomline Technologies

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.