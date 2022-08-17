Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 472,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in BOX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,067,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
