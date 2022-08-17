Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.30

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.30 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 264.24 ($3.19). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 23,768 shares trading hands.

Braemar Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £91.13 million and a PE ratio of 943.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.35.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Articles

