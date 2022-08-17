Bread One Day Volume Tops $45,532.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Bread has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $45,532.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 66.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

